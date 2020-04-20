2020 Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign

Bloomberg spent $453 million on television ads

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

New FEC reports released Monday reveal that former 2020 candidate Mike Bloomberg spent over $1 billion on his brief presidential bid. 

The reports show that he spent a total of $1,051,783,859.43 through March of this year. Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world, didn't accept individual contributions during his bid and instead self-funded his campaign.

According to Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg spent $453 million on television ads and at least $82 million on digital ads.

Politics

nursing homes 3 hours ago

Feds to Track, Share Information on Nursing Home Outbreaks

stay-at-home 3 hours ago

Conservative Activist Family Behind ‘Grassroots’ Anti-Quarantine Facebook Events

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential Racemike bloomberg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business LX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us