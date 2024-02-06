Source of Biden ‘deepfake' robocall before NH primary IDed, prosecutors say

The source of a high-tech new form of election interference, a "deepfaked" robocall spoofing the voice of President Joe Biden that was sent to New Hampshire residents ahead of the state's primary election last month, has been identified, prosecutors said Tuesday. The people involved could face criminal charges.

Two Texas-based companies are among those involved in the calls, which were "a real-life example of an attempt to use AI to interfere with an election," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said at a news conference.

"We had not seen as example as concrete as this," he added.

The two companies have received cease-and-desist letters from New Hampshire prosecutors and the FCC, Formella said, and his office has opened a criminal investigation. The calls were traced back through the telecommunications system through collaboration with federal authorities and other attorneys general.

"We are committed to keeping our elections free, fair and secure. We will not tolerate any action that seeks to undermine our elections or our democratic process," Formella said.

This is a breaking news update. Read an earlier version of this below.

Authorities are sharing more information on the robocall spoofing the voice of President Joe Biden that was sent to New Hampshire residents ahead of the state's primary election last month.

The "deepfake," as such AI-generated fake media are called, has prompted new warnings about the effects of disinformation on elections. The calls, sent the Sunday before the election, falsely said that voters couldn't vote in both the primary and general election — state Attorney General John Formella has said the calls appeared illegal.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Election Law Unit has been investigating, and they are giving an update from the Department of Justice headquarters in Concord.

The news conference is being livestreamed on this story.

Authorities haven't said who they believe is behind the calls.

The call that went out to voters in New Hampshire raises concerns about voter suppression and how AI-generated deepfakes could affect our elections.

In the run-up to the primary, Formella warned residents to ignore the phone call.

"These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters," a release from Formella's office said. "New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely."

They added that, despite the message saying, "your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," voters are able to vote in both the primary and general elections.

NBC reports that NH voters are getting robocalls with a deepfake of Biden’s voice telling them to not vote tomorrow.



“it’s important that you save your vote for the November election.”https://t.co/LAOKRtDanK pic.twitter.com/wzm0PcaN6H — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 22, 2024

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called the robocall an illegal act of voter suppression.

This is voter suppression and it is illegal. I have spoken with the Attorney General, and he will thoroughly investigate this matter and prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/McrLx8Ivvg — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 22, 2024

Anyone who received the message was asked to email the Department of Justice Election Law Unit at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov sharing when they received the call or message, where it came from, what it said and any other information that may be relevant.

A day before the first-in-the-nation primaries, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan described how soon results should be expected (especially in light of the Biden write-in campaign), what factored in to his turnout estimate, what makes 2024 unique and his reaction to a robocall spoofing President Joe Biden's voice that "reinforces kind of a national concern that has been out there about the effect of artificial intelligence and how it might impact elections and campaigns in negative ways."

At the time, NBC10 Boston asked New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, who administers elections in the Granite State, about the message, and he said he was aware both about the messages and the investigation into them.

The presence of the apparent deepfake — media created through machine learning that convincingly imitates a real person — "reinforces kind of a national concern that has been out there about the effect of artificial intelligence and how it might impact elections and campaigns in negative ways," Scanlan said.

A “deepfake” is video, audio or an image that uses machine learning to create a convincing imitation of a real person’s likeness or voice. While some deepfakes can be innocuous, it has also been used for revenge porn, fake news and fraud. As deepfakes become more convincing, can public trust survive?

He also noted that, as deepfake technology is brand new, part of the response to it will have to be voters doing diligence on what they see and hear.

"This is a new area in elections and so we're going to have to study it and figure it out, but there needs to be a quick response to misinformation and disinformation that's out there. And the voters have to take some responsibility, too, in understanding the facts and not believing everything they see, because something like this fake news can come by and just throw people off," Scanlan said.

NH Attorney General office is investigating these calls, tells voters to “disregard” what they believe is an “unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary election…” @NBC10Boston @IssueNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/vde8SLCCdO — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) January 22, 2024

The fake message said, falsely, that "voting this Tuesday only enables the republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday." It also gave the phone number of a former New Hampshire Democratic party chairwoman who was running a super PAC for the campaign to write in Biden's name on the New Hampshire primary ballot — his name didn't appear on it because the state didn't move New Hampshire's traditionally first-in-the-nation primary back to February and let South Carolina go first, as the party voted to do.

It will be hard to track down the person behind the deepfake message, according to Boston University disinformation researcher Joan Donovan.

"The technology is actually relatively free at this point. There are about a dozen companies offering celebrity voices," she has told NBC10 Boston.

There are no regulations around artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes, and Donovan said that people maintain a healthy dose of skepticism when looking at political media.

"Unfortunately, it's going to take a massive effort on behalf of the rest of society to undo the bad acts of just a few people," she said.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told NBC News her team was discussing any additional actions that it might take beyond the state investigation, adding in a statement, "Spreading disinformation to suppress voting and deliberately undermine free and fair elections will not stand, and fighting back against any attempt to undermine our democracy will continue to be a top priority for this campaign."

NBC10 Boston's Matt Prichard contributed to this report.