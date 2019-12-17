Pro-Impeachment Protests Planned in US Cities on Eve of Historic House Vote

Vicki Miller is helping to organize one of more than 600 protests planned on the eve of the House's vote on impeaching President Donald Trump because, for the retired lawyer from Philadelphia, the evidence is clear.

"You can't solicit the help of a foreign government in an election," she said.

For only the third time on Wednesday, the House is expected to approve articles of impeachment. Trump faces two articles arising from his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son, Hunter, as well as a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for interference in the 2016 election. Trump is accused of withholding a coveted White House meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and $391 million in military and security aid that Ukraine needed to battle Russian aggression in return for a public announcement of the probes.

The articles -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- are expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House even as Republicans argue there is little evidence to support what they say is simply a politically motivated effort to drive Trump from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was coordinating with the White House for a short trial in the Republican-controlled Senate on the impeachment articles he described as "so darn weak."

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said the case against the president "dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments."

More than 750 historians countered in a public letter Monday that, "President Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president."

The letter followed the release of a 650-page House Judiciary Committee report alleging that Trump corrupted American elections by demanding a foreign government target one of his rivals. The report called Trump a "threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Meanwhile, the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, has called for hearing testimony in a Senate trial from four witnesses "with direct knowledge" of Trump's actions. They include former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Tuesday's nationwide rallies, called "No One Is Above the Law," are organized by the activist group Move On in alliance with other progressive groups. They will mostly take place at 5:30 p.m. in prominent public spots such as Times Square in New York City and across from the Los Angeles City Hall. In Philadelphia, protesters will gather across from City Hall in Thomas Paine Plaza.

Miller hopes the protest will show the world that Americans will not stand for Trump's behavior, past and future. Close to 2,000 people had registered for the rally by Monday evening, and if half that number attend, it will be a good showing, she said. Trump's crimes are in plain view, she said, among them extortion and bribery.

"It's well past time for citizens to be marching in the streets," she said.

In Fort Worth, Texas, protesters will assemble near the office of Republican Rep. Kay Granger, who has criticized the impeachment process. The organizer, Kris Savage, acknowledged that their rally, for which 500 had signed up for Monday evening, could be seen as futile.

"Perhaps," she said. "But we feel it's important to make a statement."

Like Miller, she believes the evidence is clear, that Trump tried to use his power as president to get dirt on the Bidens.

"That's just not okay," she said. "That's not okay."