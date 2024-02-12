RFK Jr. apologizes to cousin who complained of Super Bowl ad invoking JFK

A Super Bowl campaign ad for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew criticism from family members for invoking his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

The $7 million ad from the American Values 2024 super PAC mirrored a JFK campaign ad, replacing pictures of the former president with the current candidate, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist.

Some members of the famous political family have spoken out against Kennedy's candidacy. His cousin, Bobby Shriver, took to social media to critique his views on vaccinations and other issues.

"My cousin's Super Bowl ad used our uncle's faces — and my Mother's," Shriver wrote. "She would be appalled by his deadly health care views."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kennedy responded to Shriver, apologizing for the contents of the ad, which he said was created by the super PAC without his input in accordance with election regulations.

"Bobby. I'm so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain," he wrote on social media. "I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you."

Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

He noted that the Federal Elections Commission does not allow super PACs to coordinate directly with candidates or political parties.

John F. Kennedy was elected president in 1960 and was assasinated in 1963. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares a name with his father, who was running for the Democratic presidential nomination when he was killed in 1968.

Prior to running as an independent in this election cycle, Kennedy challenged President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.