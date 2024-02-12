Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. apologizes to cousin who complained of Super Bowl ad invoking JFK

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has drawn criticism from members of his prominent family for his anti-vaccination positions, said he had no input in an ad mirroring one from John F. Kennedy, replacing the former president's face with his own

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Super Bowl campaign ad for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew criticism from family members for invoking his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

The $7 million ad from the American Values 2024 super PAC mirrored a JFK campaign ad, replacing pictures of the former president with the current candidate, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist.

Some members of the famous political family have spoken out against Kennedy's candidacy. His cousin, Bobby Shriver, took to social media to critique his views on vaccinations and other issues.

"My cousin's Super Bowl ad used our uncle's faces — and my Mother's," Shriver wrote. "She would be appalled by his deadly health care views."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kennedy responded to Shriver, apologizing for the contents of the ad, which he said was created by the super PAC without his input in accordance with election regulations.

"Bobby. I'm so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain," he wrote on social media. "I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you."

Politics

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in election interference case

Joe Biden 21 hours ago

Joe Biden joins TikTok, jokingly posts ‘Just like we drew it up' on X after Chiefs win Super Bowl

He noted that the Federal Elections Commission does not allow super PACs to coordinate directly with candidates or political parties.

John F. Kennedy was elected president in 1960 and was assasinated in 1963. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares a name with his father, who was running for the Democratic presidential nomination when he was killed in 1968.

Prior to running as an independent in this election cycle, Kennedy challenged President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

This article tagged under:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us