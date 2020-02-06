Second Lady Karen Pence Campaigns for Trump in NH

Second Lady Karen Pence visited Nashua, New Hampshire, on Thursday as President Donald Trump's campaign looks to the November election.

"This is going to be a close race," Pence said. "We need you to tell the story, we have more jobs, more growth and a stronger and safer America, we are getting things done."

The wife of Vice President Mike Pence urged supporters in the always-critical battleground state of New Hampshire to spread the word over the next nine months.

"Whatever you're doing, we need you to do more, and whatever you're giving, we need you to give more," Pence said.

The president is the clear favorite to win the Republican nomination, but there are some long-shot challengers, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who's been campaigning in the Granite State.

He spoke at the University of New Hampshire Thursday night at a forum focused on the cost of college.

"My proposal is not the Bernie Sanders proposal that all of college should be entirely free for everybody," Weld said. "I like to focus on people who need it the most, and that would be lower-income students."

Former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois is also running in the Republican primary. He campaigned in downtown Manchester Thursday morning.

On Twitter, Walsh called Trump a "horrible human being" and said the Republican party has become a "cult."