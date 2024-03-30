Trump shares video with image depicting Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck

Former President Donald Trump shared a video on social media Friday that included an image of President Joe Biden bound and restrained in the back of a pickup truck.

The 20-second video, which Trump indicated was taken Thursday in Long Island, New York, shows a truck emblazoned with "Trump 2024" and a large picture depicting Biden tied up and lying on his side.

Trump was in Long Island Thursday for the wake of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

When reached for comment on the image in the video, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "That picture was on the back of a pick up truck that was traveling down the highway." Cheung also accused "Democrats and crazed lunatics" of calling for violence against Trump and his family, arguing that "they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Cheung pointed to comments by Biden in 2018, before he declared his candidacy, when he said that if he and Trump were in high school he'd "take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him" if he heard him demeaning women.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler slammed Trump for posting the video.

"This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you’re calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by,'" Tyler said in a statement. "Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6."

The White House referred questions about the video to the campaign.

Trump has previously used violent imagery and rhetoric, both in his 2024 presidential campaign and before.

A New York appeals court gave former president Donald Trump and his co-defendants 10 days to post a reduced $175 million bond, previously set to $464 million.

On March 16, he vowed that there would be a “bloodbath” if he was not re-elected, while speaking about the economy. Last year, before his numerous indictments, Trump warned about "potential death and destruction" if he were to be charged in the Manhattan district attorney's hush money case against him.

He also shared an article on Truth Social that had an image of him with a baseball bat near Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's head. The post was deleted.

More recently, Trump used his Truth Social platform to go after Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the hush money case, as well as the judge's daughter after being hit with a partial gag order.

Trump faces four criminal indictments for charges related to allegations of election interference, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records related to hush money payments. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: