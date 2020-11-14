Trump Supporters Protest in DC: Crowds Gather at Freedom Plaza

Supporters of President Donald Trump began to gather in Washington, D.C., Saturday hours before a group plans to march from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court to protest election results they say are fraudulent.

Many vendors and dozens of people carrying flags with slogans including "Trump 2020" and "MAGA Country" were milling around by 9 a.m. A small number of people were seen wearing masks in the crowd, despite the city's mandate on face coverings.

Women for America First, which obtained a permit for its demonstration, said there will be music, dancing and speakers at the rally, which begins at noon.

President Trump on Friday said the rally planned in D.C. was "heartwarming" and that he "may even try to stop by and say hello." His tweet repeated unfounded claims that there was fraud in the election.

About a dozen pro-Trump groups, including Million MAGA March and Stop the Steal DC, also plan to rally.

“I saw this thing and it was like ‘save the vote,’ ‘protect the vote’ and I just want to show my support for it. It’s important that we protect democracy,” one attendee said.

One group that promoted the rally on social media, the Proud Boys, has faced extra scrutiny. The Southern Poverty Law Center defines them as a hate group.

After receiving complaints that an alleged Proud Boy member had booked an Airbnb near the rally, the company told customers that they canceled his reservation and banned him from the platform.

"Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb," the company said on Twitter.

There are some groups that oppose the president also planning to rally in D.C.

Trump supporters gathered near the White House Friday ahead of the demonstrations.

There were some arguments and tense moments with Trump supporters and counterprotesters shouting at each other Friday evening, and it wasn’t just over voting results. Some questioned Trump supporters who weren’t wearing face masks.

“I just hope that when [President Trump's supporters] come down here it won’t be any hatred, it won’t be any malice. They’ll just do it peacefully and no one gets hurt. That’s all that I hope for,” one woman in downtown D.C. said.

I asked some #MillionsMAGAMarch protesters why they won't wear masks during the pandemic. CDC says wearing masks could keep you from catching the virus @nbcwashington @MSNBC https://t.co/nxbxYo0ACu pic.twitter.com/QCKuVPL1ra — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. police are monitoring a caravan of Trump supporters who are reportedly headed from Texas to D.C.

Police warned against taking guns to the rallies.

“We see some folks that are communicating on social media suggesting that they’re going to bring firearms into our city,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “You cannot open carry in the District of Columbia, anywhere in the District of Columbia.”

It is only legal to carry a firearm outside the home in the District with a D.C.-issued concealed carry permit, Newsham said, but even with such a permit, firearms are prohibited in the areas where the demonstrations will take place.

Police released a list of more than 30 streets around the White House, U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court that will be closed all day Saturday, as well as extensive parking restrictions downtown all weekend.