Platform beds sold at Wayfair, Overstock, Walmart recalled because they can collapse

More than half a million upholstered platform beds have been recalled due to fall and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall affects 527,177 upholstered platform beds in several styles, sizes and colors made by the Indiana-based company Home Design. The beds were sold at Wayfair.com, Walmart.com and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023 for between $100 and $300.

CPSC said the company received 128 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, including 36 incidents that resulted in injuries. The agency advises customers who purchased an impacted bed to stop using it immediately and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails.

The recalled products are listed below:

Home Design Part No. 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Gray, warm gray or blue bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80032 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds

Gray or beige bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80055 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds

Silver gray, gray or black bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring. Available in king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80071 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds

Gray, beige or black bed frame with platform supports not requiring a box spring. Available in twin, full, queen or king sizes.

Home Design Part No. 80053 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds

Warm gray bed frame with platform supports not requiring a box spring, with no center support leg along the side rail.

Home Design beds have a law label attached to the back of each headboard with the part number listed. The part number is also listed in each bed’s installation manual and printed on the packaging.

Law label with part number listed on a Home Design bed. (CPSC)

The manufacturer is contacting known purchasers directly, but is offering free replacement slats and side rails to some others.

To receive the free replacement slats and side rails for the bed frame, owners should contact Home Design by sending an email to “recall@homedesign-us.com” with an image of the bed and law label, or proof of purchase.