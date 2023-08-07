Red Sox promote Dinelson Lamet, DFA Richard Bleier

Dinelson Lamet will get a chance to revive his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander, who signed a minor-league deal with Boston in June, was added to the 40-man roster and promoted to the big-league club on Monday. As a corresponding move, left-handed reliever Richard Bleier was designated for assignment.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ww3EOUxbv0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 7, 2023

Lamet, a former top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization, showed his high upside during the 2020 season when he finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting. The 31-year-old finished the abbreviated campaign with a 2.09 ERA and 0.86 WHIP while striking out 93 hitters in 69 innings (12 starts).

Since then, Lamet has struggled mightily. He has amassed a 6.69 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 105 innings (70 appearances) from 2021-23. In 16 appearances (four starts) with the Colorado Rockies this season, he had an 11.57 ERA and 2.34 WHIP.

Lamet's performance at Triple-A Worcester should inspire some optimism that he can turn his career around. Over 30 innings with the club, he has a 2.70 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts. The Red Sox plan to use him as a reliever, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

As for Bleier, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason in exchange for reliever Matt Barnes, the 36-year-old posted a 5.28 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 27 appearances out of Boston's bullpen. He allowed four earned runs over his last three outings.

The Red Sox will begin a four-game series against the lowly Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday night.