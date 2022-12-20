Boston

2021 Boston Marathon Has New Winner After Doping Charge Is Upheld, Runner Banned

Diana Kipyokei was found to have taken a metabolite of triamcinolone acetonide, according to the Monaco-based Athletics Integrity Unit

By Asher Klein

The 2021 Boston Marathon has a new women's winner as of Tuesday, after the runner who crossed the finish line first was confirmed to have been doping.

Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday. She had been suspended in October amid the organization's investigation.

The move makes Edna Kiplagat a two-time Boston Marathon winner, the Boston Athletic Association said. Kiplagat won the 2017 race, but finished 23 seconds behind Kipyokei in 2021, making her major marathon debut.

"It's a great day," Kipyokei said after her victory.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
The Boston Marathon made a triumphant return from a pandemic-enforced break — in the fall, for the first time — and it brought back some familiar and powerful emotions.

"The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport," the marathon organizer said Tuesday.

Kipyokei was found to have taken a metabolite of triamcinolone acetonide, an anti-inflammatory that's on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances, unless the athlete has a doctor's permission, according to the Monaco-based Athletics Integrity Unit. The AIU said Kipyokei “provided false/misleading information” in trying to explain her use of the substance, “including fake documentation which she alleged came from a hospital.”

Kipyokei provided the sample with the banned substance after the race on Oct. 11, 2021.

Triamcinolone acetonide is a kind of glucocorticoid. While those substances are used therapeutically, some applications of them are banned in competitions over "clear evidence of systemic effects which could potentially enhance performance and be harmful to health," according to the Athletics Integrity Unit. Athletes found to have glucocorticoids in their system need to have gotten an exemption ahead of time.

The AIU also announced that a second Kenyan marathoner, Purity Rionoripo, has received a five-year ban for similar offenses. Rionoripo won the 2017 Paris Marathon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More on the Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Sep 12

Boston Marathon to Welcome Nonbinary Athletes to 2023 Race

Massachusetts Sep 5

New Documentary Examines Whether Boston Marathon Bombings Were Preventable

Boston Marathon Apr 18

Incredible Finish! Jepchirchir Wins Women's Division at Boston Marathon

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston MarathonBoston Athletic Associationdoping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us