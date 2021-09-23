2021 Thursday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Thursday Night Football has provided a pair of classics over the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and Washington Football Team beat the New York Giants in similar dramatic fashion last Thursday to start Week 2 in the NFL.
Sports
Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more
Thursday Night Football games, long the least interesting of the NFL's primetime games year after year, have more juice this season with a schedule loaded with can't-miss matchups.
Anyone interested in Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals? Here's where to watch that game and the rest of the TNF slate this season:
Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021
Week 3
September 23: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NFL Network
Week 4
September 30: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NFL Network
Week 5
October 7: Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 6
October 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 7
October 21: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 8
October 28: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 9
November 4: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 10
November 11: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 11
November 18: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 12 -- Thanksgiving
Here is the full, three-game Thanksgiving day slate on Thursday, November 25:
12:30 p.m.: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, FOX
4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, CBS
8:20 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, NBC
Week 13
December 2: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 14
December 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 15
December 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Week 16
December 23: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NFL Network