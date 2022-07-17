2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship Final: How to Watch USWNT Vs. Canada

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF W Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada.

Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.

Canada reached the final by defeating Jamaica 3-0 in the semis, while the U.S. eliminated Costa Rica with the same result.

Here’s how you can watch the USWNT and Canada face off in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship Final:

When is the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final?

The USWNT and Canada will lace up the cleats on Monday, July 18. Kickoff time is slated for 10 p.m. ET at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico.

How to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final

The action will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and can be streamed on Paramount+ (subscription required).

What is the history between the USWNT and Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final?

History favors the USWNT in this tournament. The USWNT and Canada have met three times in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship (1991, 1994, 2018), and the Stars and Stripes have gone undefeated. Here’s how the results went:

1991: USWNT won 5-0

1994: USWNT won 6-0

2018: USWNT won 2-0

Who is favored to win the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship Final?

The USWNT is favored to win the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Here’s a look at how the numbers stand, with odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

USWNT: -125

Canada: +325

