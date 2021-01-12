3rd Celtics Game, Wednesday's Against Orlando Magic, Is Postponed

Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic has been postponed, the NBA said Tuesday, citing its health and safety protocols.

The Celtics don't have enough players to field a team of eight players at the game, which was slated for TD Garden, because of testing and contact tracing, the league said.

It's the Celtics' third game in a row to be postponed.

Tuesday's Boston Celtics-Chicago Bulls game had been postponed to follow the NBA's health and safety protocols, as had Sunday's Celtics game against the Miami Heat.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

This NBA season started less than a month ago, this time outside of the bubble that the league resorted to to finish the 2019-20 season. That controlled environment at Walt Disney World helped keep the virus out, but the league put in place controls to help achieve the same results.

The Celtics have played 10 games so far this season -- other teams have played fewer, including the Heat.