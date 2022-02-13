Hungary Clinches Gold in Men's Short Track Speed Skating 500m Finals

Hungary's Shaoang Liu secured gold in the men's short track 500m finals with a time of 40.338.

The ROC's Konstantin Ivliev placed second with 40.431, earning the silver and Canada's Steven Dubois placed third with 40.669, earning the bronze, in final A.

Kazakhstan's Abzal Azhgaliyev placed fourth and Italy's Pietro Sighel placed fifth, also in final A.

In final B, China's Wu Dajing placed first with 41.157, the ROC's Pavel Sitnikov placed second with 41.217, Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha placed third with 41.329 and Latvia's Roberts Kruzbergs placed fourth with 41.465.

Sunday’s competition began with the short track 500m quarterfinals and semifinals.

The countries represented were China, the ROC, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Canada and Italy.

Team USA’s Ryan Pivirotto did not qualify to move on to the 500m finals.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

When is the next short track event?

The next medal event will be the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals, which will take place on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. EST. Watch it here: