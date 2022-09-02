US Open Tennis

Ben Simmons, Saquon Barkley Among Celebrities at Day 5 of 2022 US Open

Some of New York's star athletes showed out on Friday

By Sanjesh Singh

Serena Williams
Getty Images

The stars were shining at Day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Ahead of Serena Williams’ third-round match against world No. 46 Ajla Tomljanović, many notable athletes and celebrities arrived to watch the contest.

Among them included New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley who rocked a classic white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes look topped off with a black bucket hat.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Switching gears to the NBA, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons showed out in shades.

There was also some representation for the other NBA team in the city. New York Knicks teammates Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were also in attendance. 

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Serena Williams

US Open Under Heat as Serena Williams Montages Claimed ‘Disrespectful'

College Football Playoff

Report: Board of Managers Approves 12-Team College Football Playoff

Back to the NFL, the newest quarterback of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson, was spotted in the crowd alongside his wife, Ciara.

This article tagged under:

US Open TennisSerena Williams
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us