Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens

There would be a coin flip for home field advantage if the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.

The celebration is a clear shot at the NFL’s updated AFC playoff rules, which were altered after Damar Hamlin’s collapse forced the cancellation of last week’s Bengals-Bills game.

If the Bengals (11-4) lose to the Ravens (10-6) in Week 18 and they were to face in the wild card round, the league would flip a coin to decide home field.

Bengals head coach Zach Taylor wasn’t too pleased with the updated rules, considering that Cincinnati would have won the AFC North and potentially play a road wild card game.

With the Ravens starting rookie quarterback Anthony Brown and resting key players Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins, the Bengals aren’t having much trouble squashing the potential coin flip scenario.

Cincinnati leads 24-7 at halftime after forcing three turnovers.

