Bill Murray part of group that purchases Chicago-area minor league baseball team

A group headlined by legendary actor Bill Murray and businessman Mike Veeck have completed their purchase of a controlling stake in a minor league baseball team in Chicago’s suburbs.

According to a press release from the team, Murray and Veeck, along with Mike's son Night Train, will be part of the ownership group of the Joliet Slammers beginning with the 2024 season.

“I love Joliet and I’m looking forward to working with all of the Slammers staff, especially my son Night Train,” said Mike Veeck in a statement.

Former majority owner Nick Semaca will maintain a share of the team after the sale, according to officials.

According to the team, Night Train Veeck will be involved in day-to-day operations with the club, whose home opener is scheduled for May 10.

The Slammers play in the Frontier League, a professional partner league of Major League Baseball. They have played their home games at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field since their founding in 2010 when they replaced the defunct Joliet JackHammers.

Murray, long famous for being a Chicago Cubs and sports fan, was a part-owner of the St. Paul Saints until 2023, when the team was sold to a new ownership group. He also owns parts of several other minor league teams.

Veeck was a partner of Murray’s in owning the Saints, and was the subject of the recent Netflix documentary “The Saint of Second Chances.”

The son of legendary White Sox owner Bill Veeck, Mike has worked for numerous Major League Baseball teams, and in addition to his participation in various ownership groups, he is also a nationally-renowned motivational speaker and author.

Night Train Veeck has also been involved in several ownership endeavors in pro sports, including with Larne FC in Northern Ireland's pro soccer league, according to the press release.