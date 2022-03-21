NFL

Browns Send Additional Draft Pick to Texans in Deshaun Watson Trade

It turns out the Texans received six draft picks, not five, in exchange for Watson

By Eric Mullin

Browns send additional draft pick to Texans in Deshaun Watson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The price it took for the Cleveland Browns to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Hoston Texans was actually higher than originally announced.

The Watson trade was reflected on the NFL's transaction wire on Monday and it showed that Cleveland gave up an additional 2022 fourth-round pick (via the Detroit Lions) in the deal (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter). Also, Houston sent its 2024 sixth-round pick, instead of its 2024 fifth-rounder, along with Watson to Cleveland.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The full deal now looks like this:

Cleveland receives: Deshaun Watson, 2024 sixth-rounder

Houston receives: 2022 first-rounder, 2022 fourth-rounder (via Detroit), 2023 first-rounder, 2023 third-rounder, 2024 first-rounder, 2024 fourth-rounder

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Peter Foley 1 hour ago

Longtime US Snowboard Coach Peter Foley Under Investigation

Boston Red Sox 2 hours ago

How the Red Sox Rotation Is Shaping Up Ahead of Opening Day

The Texans and Browns both announced the trade agreement in the past few days and each had Cleveland getting a 2024 sixth-round pick. Neither mentioned Houston receiving the 2022 fourth-rounder.

It's unclear why the terms of the deal were tweaked, with both adjustments favoring the Texans.

Anyhow, the Texans now have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including seven in the first four rounds.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLCleveland BrownsHouston TexansDeshaun Watson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us