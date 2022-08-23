WATCH: Bryce Harper homers twice in first game of rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

He hasn't faced in-game pitching in nearly two months but it took Bryce Harper all of one plate appearance to go deep in his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Facing left-hander Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020, Harper got an up-and-in cutter and demolished it to right-center field. It was clearly gone off the bat and the right fielder barely moved.

And that was only the first of two. Harper later added a three-run shot. In between, he walked twice and grounded out to second base.

Think Bryce is ready to return to the Phillies?



The plan for Harper this week is to play in five straight games with Lehigh Valley from Tuesday through Saturday before resting Sunday, then potentially returning to the Phillies' lineup Monday in Arizona. He will return as the designated hitter because the small tear in the UCL of his right arm continues to prevent him from throwing without pain.

Tuesday's game was the 50th the Phillies have played since Harper's thumb was broken on June 25 in San Diego. The Phils have gone 29-20 without him. Only the Dodgers, Braves, Mets, Astros and Mariners have won more games over that stretch.