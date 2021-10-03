Bucs Survive Scare from Patriots in Brady's Return

Mac Jones engineered a pair of fourth quarter scoring drives to give the Patriots lead, but couldn't get them close enough for a third.

Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal in the driving rain off the left upright with less than a minute to go, enabling Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to escape Gillette Stadium with a 19-17 win on Sunday Night Football.

In what was Brady's first, and most likely last, game as a visitor in Foxboro, he delivered a relatively bland stat line of 22 for 43 passing for 269 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and a 70.8 passer rating.

By comparison, Brady was outshined by Jones, who completed 31 of 40 passes -- including 19 straight at one point, matching Brady's team record -- for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

But despite the performance from the rookie, who is 21 years younger than Brady, the Patriots are 0-3 at home for the first time since 1993 -- the first year for both Drew Bledsoe and Bill Parcells in New England.

The missed kick for Folk snapped a franchise record streak of 36 straight field goals made, though it warrants mentioning he hadn't attempted a kick from that distance since early in 2020 -- all 36 of his makes were from 51 yards and closer.

The win for Brady assured he would not lose a third straight start at Gillette Stadium for the first time in his career; he lost the final two starts of his Patriots career, Week 17 in 2019 against the Miami Dolphins and the following weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones had engineered a seven-play, 77-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 14:57 remaining in regulation to help the Patriots to a 14-13 lead, and later on, an eight-play, 66-yard drive which ended in a 27-yard field goal for Folk to give the team a 17-16 edge with 4:34 left.

Naturally, Brady put the Bucs in position to take the lead, seeing former Patriot Antonio Brown drop a would-be touchdown pass but settling for a Ryan Succop 48-yard field goal with 1:57 left that stood as the game-winner.

The Patriots are on the road next Sunday against the Houston Texans (1-3) for a 1 p.m. kickoff.