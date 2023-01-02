Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition

The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.

Entire Bills team down on their knees in a group prayer as Damar Hamlin leaves the field in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/z2KLM4KOFn — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin 🙏



The Bills safety collapsed after making a tackle. The ambulance and trainers from both teams are on the field. pic.twitter.com/lLlmdeENCU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2023

Players around the field were emotional while awaiting news from the medical staff. Some stood by in shock, while others gathered in solidarity with their teammates.

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1610107391248326656?s=20&t=y2raqJ-CNTrgd-CPycINAg

The looks on the quarterbacks’ faces say everything.



Awful scene. Praying for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/tEdSsdlrEV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2023

The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter with both teams returning to the locker room.

The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his captains -- including Joe Burrow -- later paid a visit to the Bills locker room before the game was ultimately postponed.