New York Yankees

Twitter Loses It Over Viral Video of Yankees Fan Using Hot Dog as Beer Straw

Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Fans lose it over viral video of Yankees fan’s hot dog beer straw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Monday night.

But the biggest highlight from the Subway Series showdown at Yankee Stadium wasn't something that happened on the field.

In a video captured by @NewYorkNico on social media, a Yankees fan at the game was seen turning a hot dog into a straw for their beer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fan poked holes in both ends of the hot dog before placing it in the beer and taking a sip through the makeshift straw.

...How does one even come up with the idea to do that?

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL

Ranking the Best Running Backs Before the 2022 NFL Season

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Are Over as Nets Announce He's Staying

The video unsurprisingly went viral, racking up over seven million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, and people were in disbelief of the fan's bizarre innovation.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season. Back in April, a fan was spotted dipping their hot dog into a beer before taking a bite.

Maybe it's time for Yankee Stadium to just stop selling hot dogs.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBNew York Mets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us