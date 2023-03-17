March Madness

David Downs Goliath: No. 16 FDU Stuns No. 1 Purdue in Historic NCAA Tournament Upset

Purdue has now been bounced from the Big Dance by a double-digit seed for three straight years

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

David has downed Goliath. Literally.

The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, the shortest team in Division I men's basketball, shocked the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers with a 63-58 victory in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Fairleigh Dickinson becomes just the second 16-seed to upset a 1-seed in tournament history. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County was the first program to do so with a blowout win over Virginia in 2018.

The Boilermakers have now been bounced from the Big Dance by a double-digit seed for three straight years. They fell to No. 13 North Texas in the 2021 first round and to No. 15 Saint Peter's in the 2022 Sweet 16. Like Saint Peter's, FDU is also a New Jersey school.

This story is being updated.

