How Nick Bosa's Mom Chose Joey's Chargers-Jaguars Game Over 49ers-Seahawks

It isn’t easy being the supermom of two NFL stars. But Cheryl Bosa makes it work.

This week's conundrum: Her sons -- 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa -- both have playoff games Saturday. Timing and distance are an issue, though, with Nick in Santa Clara, where the 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. PT, and Joey on the opposite coast facing the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., at 5:15 p.m.

Ultimately, Mama Bosa had to make a decision on which game to attend.

“I was praying that I’d be able to get to both,” Cheryl told Ashley Adamson and Lisa McCaffrey on the “Your Mom” podcast. “Obviously, I didn't get lucky this weekend. Hopefully the following weekend, I will.

“Joey’s been injured this year. I was at a couple of his first games, I was at the game that he went down in, and then he’s been out for 10 or 12 weeks. I went to his first game back, which was two weeks ago. I guess it’s just a numbers game, you know? Like, I need to be there for him.”

Joey registered six tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of his seventh NFL season before going down in Week 3 with a groin injury. He was out for 13 consecutive games before returning in Week 17, and he still finished the season with the sixth-most sacks and tied for the first-most quarterback hits on the Chargers.

"I was just with Nick, we went to dinner after the game on Sunday [against the Arizona Cardinals]," Cheryl said. "And I was just like, ‘Babe, I’m really sorry, but I’m going to go to Joey’s game,’ and he’s like ‘Absolutely, Mom.' "

While Joey was out, Nick solidified his case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with a league-high 18.5 sacks, just one shy of Aldon Smith's franchise single-season record of 19.5, set in 2012.

The 49ers are riding a 10-game win streak into the postseason and will look to build on it so Mama Bosa can cheer on the DPOY front-runner next week at Levi's Stadium.

