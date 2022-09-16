How Roger Federer Compares to Tennis Legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

It looks like there is another name we can add to the list of this year’s tennis retirees – Roger Federer.

The 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The 41-year-old superstar also said the Laver Cup in London, which is taking place next week, will be his final ATP competition.

Even though the Swiss megastar has 20 titles to his name, he trails behind two other tennis contemporaries in men’s singles – Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Actually, the trio is often referred to as the Big Three – referencing the three greatest male tennis players in history. They have combined for a staggering 62 of the last 75 Grand Slams.

In the last 1,248 weeks (24 years), one of the Big Three was ranked No. 1 for 892 weeks, which is over 70% of the time.

Let’s take a look at how the legendary Federer compares to his counterparts Nadal and Djokovic, now that his career is concluding:

Who is Roger Federer?

Federer is a 41-year-old professional tennis player from Switzerland.

He held the world No. 1 ranking for 310 weeks, according to the Association of Tennis Professionals. This included a consecutive 237 weeks on top, a record that still stands.

Federer finished as the year-end No. 1 on five occasions.

His career lasted 24 years.

Who is Rafael Nadal?

Spain’s top dog and most beloved tennis star to date, Rafael Nadal, is a 36-year-old professional tennis player.

He holds a current ranking of No. 3 in singles by the ATP, after losing to Fraces Tiafoe during the Round of 16 at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Nadal was previously ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times, similar to Federer.

His tennis career has lasted 21 years so far.

Who is Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic is a 35-year-old professional tennis player from Serbia.

He currently holds a ranking of No. 7 in singles by the ATP. He owns records for most total weeks spent as world No. 1 -- 373 weeks -- and the amount of times he finished as year-end No. 1 -- seven.

Djokovic couldn’t participate in the 2022 U.S. Open due to COVID-19 vaccination restrictions. Under the CDC regulations in August, Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated, was not permitted to travel to the U.S., therefore losing his opportunity to compete in the Grand Slam event.

His tennis career has been in motion for 19 years.

How many career titles have Federer, Nadal and Djokovic won?

Federer has 103 career titles to his name.

Nadal has 92 titles, while Djokovic has 88 titles.

What are the career singles records of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?

Swiss prodigy Federer has a 82% career singles record of 1251-275.

However, Spain’s Nadal and Serbia’s Djokovic beat him by a slight one percent. Nadal has an 83% career singles record of 1066-214, while Djokovic has an 83% career singles record of 1012-204.

What are the Grand Slam records of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic?

Federer has a Grand Slam record of 86%, with a record of 369-60.

Nadal and Djokovic surpass him with an 88% Grand Slam record. Nadal’s record is 313-42 and Djokovic’s record is 334-47.

How many Grand Slam titles have Federer, Nadal and Djokovic won?

Nadal has a total of 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt, while Djokovic has 21 and Federer has 20. Nadal takes the cake on this one.

What are Federer, Nadal and Djokovic’s earnings throughout their careers?

When it comes to money, all of these athletes definitely scored pretty high. But if we are being technical, Djokovic wins in that department.

Djokovic has earned $159 million throughout his career. Nadal has earned $131.3 million and Federer has earned $130.5 million.

But if we’re considering endorsements, Federer has made roughly $1 billion throughout his career.

“Federer’s career earnings total of $1.1 billion before taxes and agents’ fees is more than twice Nadal’s $500 million and Djokovic’s $470 million,” said Forbes, according to their estimates.

How have the three athletes fared against each other?

Nadal and Djokovic

Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 59 times total.

These two superstars have faced one another more times than any other rivalry in history, which includes 18 Grand Slam matches (three at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open, twice at the Australian Open and 10 times at the French Open).

Djokovic is ahead in the head-to-head record with 30 wins, while Nadal has 29. However, Nadal has an 11-7 lead in Grand Slam matches against Djokovic.

Nadal and Federer:

The two have battled each other 40 times, with Nadal leading 24-16 overall. The Spaniard also leads the series 14-10 in the finals. However, Federer has proven strong in recent years, winning seven of their last eight meetings since 2015.

Nadal is undefeated against Federer at the French Open, winning all six meetings, and holds a 3-1 advantage over Federer at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Federer leads 3-1 at Wimbledon. The two have never battled in the U.S. Open.

Djokovic and Federer:

Djokovic and Federer have been pinned up against each other 50 times in total. Djokovic takes a 27-23 lead in the head-to-head record, including a 13-6 finish in the finals.

The two rivals have played 17 Major matches and Djokovic also leads with 11-6 wins. He is the only player to have beaten Federer at all four Majors, and vice versa – Federer is the only one who has beaten Djokovic at all four.

In total, Nadal’s 53-46 record boasts a 53.5 percent winning record against the two competitors, the best of the field. He’s followed closely by Djokovic’s 52.3 percent winning record, based on 57 wins and 52 losses. Finally, Federer has a 39-51 record, good for victory 43.3 percent of the time.