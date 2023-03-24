How to Watch Every Women's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Game

If the first two rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament are any indication, basketball fans are in for a treat in the Sweet 16.
Two No. 1 seeds have already been sent packing, as No. 9 Miami toppled Indiana and No. 8 Ole Miss eliminated Stanford. South Carolina, the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions in 2023, and Virginia Tech are still standing, but the door is open for dark horses to enter the title mix.
The women’s tournament resumes on Friday with the Sweet 16, and by Monday night we will know who is headed to Dallas for the Final Four. Here is everything to know to tune into the women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
How to watch every women’s Sweet 16 game
ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will broadcast women’s Sweet 16 games. ESPN will have four games on Friday along with two on Saturday, while ESPN2 and ABC will each get one contest on Saturday.
All games for the Sweet 16 and the remainder of the women’s tournament can be streamed on Watch ESPN.
Here are the start times, networks and venue for each Sweet 16 contest:
No. 9 Miami vs. No. 4 Villanova
- Time: Friday, March 24, 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Utah
- Time: Friday, March 24, 5 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 2 Iowa
- Time: Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Louisville
- Time: Friday, March 24, 10 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 UConn
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech
- Time: Saturday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. ET*
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
*Times subject to change depending on how long first game at each venue goes
How to watch the women’s Elite 8
The NCAA has not announced tip-off times for any Elite 8 matchups yet.
There will be two games on Sunday, March 26, one in Greenville and one in Seattle. Each city will host another Elite 8 game on Monday, March 27.