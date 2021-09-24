How to Watch UFC 266: Start Time, Return of Nick Diaz, Live Stream, Odds

How to watch UFC 266: return of Nick Diaz, live stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The UFC returns for a stacked pay-per-view card on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena, featuring the return of a legendary mixed martial artist.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At 38 years old, Nick Diaz will enter the octagon for the first time in over six years against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler last faced each other at UFC 47 in 2004, which saw Diaz shock the world by knocking out Lawler in the second round.

In the nearly two decades since their previous fight, Lawler became the UFC welterweight champion and held the belt for two years. He defended it against Rory McDonald in one of the greatest UFC fights of all time, before falling to Tyron Woodley in 2016. In the years after losing the belt, Lawler struggled with consistency, trading wins and losses in 2016 and 2017 before going on a three-fight skid. Lawler’s last win came over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214 in July 2017.

Diaz last competed against Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183 in January 2015 and hasn’t won a fight since 2011. In the time Diaz spent away from the sport, his brother Nate Diaz carved out his own path to superstardom, fighting Conor McGregor twice and becoming one of MMA’s biggest pay-per-view draws.

17 years later the two legends will meet again. Lawler, known for his tremendous power and technical striking ability, switched camps to Stanford MMA in 2017 and trained with current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the past. In Lawler’s three previous fights, the wear and tear on his body and mind seemed to hinder him from being the aggressor. Expect Diaz to come out swinging early and shake off the ring rust that will surely be a factor in the fight early on.

Diaz’s return isn’t the only marquee matchup on the fight card. The main event features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanowski defending his belt against contender Brian Ortega and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko seeking her fifth-straight title defense against another top contender in Lauren Murphy.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 266 and Nick Diaz’s return:

When does UFC 266 start?

The main card for UFC 266 will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 25, at T-Mobile Arena

When will Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler fight?

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler II is the third fight on the main card of UFC 266. The fight is scheduled for five rounds and should begin at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the first two fights on the card.

What are the odds for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler II?

Nick Diaz entered the fight as a +100 underdog to defeat Robbie Lawler (-134) at UFC 266, according to our partner PointsBet. He is now a +135 underdog.

UFC 266 main card odds

Alexander Volkanowski (-189) vs. Brian Ortega (+150), featherweight

Valentina Shevchenko (-2000) vs. Lauren Murphy (+800), women’s flyweight

Robbie Lawler (-167) vs. Nick Diaz (+135), middleweight

Curtis Blaydes (-334) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250), heavyweight

Jessica Andrade (-239) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+185), women’s flyweight

How to watch UFC 266

Date: Sept. 25

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.