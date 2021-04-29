NFL draft

Jaguars Take Clemson QB Lawrence With 1st Pick of NFL Draft

It was the sixth time in the past seven years that a quarterback went first overall

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done just about everything short of announce Lawrence as their first pick in the NFL Draft.
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday selected Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

It was the sixth time in the past seven years that a quarterback went first overall, with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett the only other player to break through in 2017.

Lawrence comes off a stellar college career at Clemson, going 34-2 as the starter and leading the Tigers to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship.

The New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson had been linked to the Jets for the last few months, and New York made him the blond, blue-eyed face of a frustrated franchise that has gone 10 seasons without making the playoffs — and 52 without reaching the Super Bowl.

This article tagged under:

NFL draftJacksonville JaguarsClemson UniversityTrevor Lawrence
