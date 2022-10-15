Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agent

Poole is on the verge of a massive extension with Golden State

By Taylor Wirth

Agent: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Warriors were very open about their desire to extend Poole, and a deal had appeared close in recent days following Poole's altercation with Draymond Green in practice last week. 

As Wojnarowski reported, the two sides are finalizing details on Saturday and a formal agreement is expected to follow. 

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Carson Wentz 1 hour ago

Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger

NASCAR 1 hour ago

NASCAR Champ Kurt Busch to Step Away From Full-Time Racing After Concussion

The massive extension comes after Poole's breakout 2021-22 season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range, a season in which he firmly was in the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year conversations. 

RELATED: What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss

Poole and the Warriors were up against a deadline, as former first-round picks entering the fourth and final year of their rookie deals and had the day before the season started to get an extension done.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jordan PoolenbaGolden State Warriors
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us