Kings Fans, NBA Twitter Go Wild After Sacramento Ends Playoff Drought

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings clinch playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The time is now, Kings fans.

For the first time in 17 years, the Kings will be heading back to the playoffs after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-80 on Wednesday at Moda Center.

It was all thanks to Coach of the Year favorite Mike Brown, All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, rookie sensation Keegan Murray and the rest of Sacramento's squad.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

THE PLAYOFF DROUGHT IS OVER 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/5tWxrGDsjp — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐌𝐒 🔦🟣



The Kings have clinched a spot in the #NBAPlayoffs! #BeamTeam | @dialpad pic.twitter.com/RrChLgnFQc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 30, 2023

With the game seemingly out of hand for the Trail Blazers early in the fourth quarter, Kings fans and the rest of NBA Twitter shared the rollercoaster of emotions they felt seeing Sacramento make the playoffs after 16 fruitless seasons.

The longest running playoff drought of any U.S. major professional sports league team is over. After 16 seasons, the Sacramento Kings have officially clinched a playoff birth. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 30, 2023

Sacramento’s playoff curse is finally over. The Kings officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2006 after a 120-80 win at Portland tonight. The longest playoff drought in the four major North American pro sports leagues is now owned by the New York Jets (2010) pic.twitter.com/nt5nxmbixD — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 30, 2023

Getting the Sacramento Kings back to the playoffs after a 16-year absence makes Mike Brown the NBA Coach of the Year.

Pushing them to a top-4 seed ought to make the vote unanimous — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 30, 2023

I was just waiting on the Kings to actually make the Playoffs to the let y’all know that I’m voting for Mike Brown as my Coach Of The Year!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 30, 2023

The Sacramento Kings almost lost their team a decade ago to Seattle and then Anaheim. The city rallied together to save the team. People bought in and went through many long years of watching bad basketball for this moment tonight. — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) March 30, 2023

LIGHT THE BEAM!!!



The drought is over! For the first time since 2006, the Sacramento Kings are going to the NBA Playoffs!



Go crazy Kings fans! You’ve earned it! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 30, 2023

THE STREAK IS OVER 💜 The Kings are no longer the owners of the longest active playoff drought in all of Pro American sports as they snap their NBA-record 16 season playoff drought - congrats @SacramentoKings — Michelle Dapper (@KCRAdapper) March 30, 2023

This is what this 16-season playoff drought means to diehard Kings fans. The game is not even over yet, and my partner @MattGeorgeSAC is already getting emotional. pic.twitter.com/e5Og8CbhNk — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

Hearing "Light the Beam" chants on the road doesn't get old.



WHAT A SEASON. — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) March 30, 2023

The Sacramento Kings are going to the playoffs!

This squad played their tails off all season long, the fans deserve this. pic.twitter.com/2sU2Tjp3rv — Chris Watkins (@ChrisMWatkins) March 30, 2023

Congratulations @SacramentoKings !!!! Great job by @mmcnair & Wes Wilcox. Great job by Mike Brown & the entire coaching staff. Great job @Vivek !

Great job all players! Great job athletic training staff! Thank you Domas for being tough!!! Thank you @swipathefox for doing you! — Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) March 30, 2023

6,000-plus days. Sixteen seasons. Four Presidents. Two arenas. One HUNGRY city. It's happened, Sacramento. Your 2022-2023 #Kings are headed to the playoffs. Light the mightiest beam of all beams and celebrate! #LightTheBeam pic.twitter.com/ybbsUbZoCg — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) March 30, 2023

Guys.



We did it.



What else can I say.



I love you all so much.



What a ride. — X- Crymichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) March 30, 2023

Various members of the Kings organization, both past and present, shared their thoughts on social media after Sacramento's win.

Sacramento let’s take a deep breath…. We Back #LightTheBeam — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) March 30, 2023

LETS GO!!! 👑🟣🔦 — Jack Ryan Cooley (@JackCooligan45) March 30, 2023

"I’m so happy for this fan base. You deserve it."@kayte_c speaks from the heart 💜 pic.twitter.com/3zGo3gswNA — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

For context, the last time the Kings reached the playoffs was when Fox was eight years old, Brown coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mike Bibby led the Kings in scoring.

The last time the Kings made the playoffs:



- De'Aaron Fox was 8 years old

- Mike Brown coached the Cavs

- Mike Bibby led team in PPG

- Chris Webber was a 76er pic.twitter.com/EeHwLZjBy4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 30, 2023

With six games remaining in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Kings certainly will look to notch 50 wins in a season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

For now, though, the Kings and their fans will rejoice in the fact that they are once again headed to the playoffs.