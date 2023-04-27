Report: Lamar, Ravens agree to record-setting five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere.
The 2019 league MVP is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year contract after agreeing to terms on Thursday before the NFL Draft.
The team announced the deal with a video message from Jackson:
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
"For the last few months, there's been a lot of 'he said, she said.' A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on," Jackson said. "But for the next five years, there's a lot of (Ravens) Flock going on. Let's go, baby, let's go. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years. Let's get it."
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal will make Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL -- just days after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a then-record five-year, $255 million deal. Jackson deal will be for $260 million, according to Rapoport.
Sports
Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more
For months, it appeared that Jackson had played his final snaps in Baltimore. The two sides couldn't work out a deal before free agency in March, which led the team to give him the non-exclusive franchise tag. While that let other teams negotiate with Jackson, no other suitor truly emerged -- even after he publicly requested a trade.
In the end, Jackson will now return to the Ravens with a revamped supporting cast led by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.