Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree to Five-Year Contract

The deal reportedly is worth $260 million, which will make Jackson the NFL's highest-paid player

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Lamar, Ravens agree to record-setting five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere.

The 2019 league MVP is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year contract after agreeing to terms on Thursday before the NFL Draft.

The team announced the deal with a video message from Jackson:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"For the last few months, there's been a lot of 'he said, she said.' A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on," Jackson said. "But for the next five years, there's a lot of (Ravens) Flock going on. Let's go, baby, let's go. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years. Let's get it."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal will make Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL -- just days after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a then-record five-year, $255 million deal. Jackson deal will be for $260 million, according to Rapoport.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

College Basketball 1 hour ago

Hailey Van Lith Transferring From Louisville to Reigning Champion LSU

Jayson Tatum 2 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Gives Honest Reaction to Heat's Upset of No. 1 Seed Bucks

For months, it appeared that Jackson had played his final snaps in Baltimore. The two sides couldn't work out a deal before free agency in March, which led the team to give him the non-exclusive franchise tag. While that let other teams negotiate with Jackson, no other suitor truly emerged -- even after he publicly requested a trade.

In the end, Jackson will now return to the Ravens with a revamped supporting cast led by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Lamar JacksonNFLBaltimore Ravens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us