An equipment mishap nearly cost the New England Patriots' opponents their game on Sunday, and it might have if not for the timely intervention of the Massachusetts State Police.

A load of equipment containing the gear of around 35 Kansas City Chiefs players accidentally ended up in Newark, New Jersey, instead of Foxboro, just hours before the team's game against the Patriots, ESPN reported.

Kansas City, which is responsible for its equipment, reportedly did not take the equipment off the plane.

A Chiefs’ spokesman just said all the team’s equipment has arrived in Foxboro. Roughly 35 players had been missing helmets and or shoulder pads. No more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

If Kansas City did not have the equipment at the stadium in time for gametime, the team would have had to forfeit, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Chiefs haven't confirmed the report, state police did, saying in wry tweet that troopers gave the equipment an escort to Foxboro.

As much as we wouldn’t mind a forfeit for #PatsNation 🏈, but we did escort the delayed @Chiefs equipment from Logan to Foxboro. Game time can go as scheduled. #GoPats @Patriots @GilletteStadium @MikeReiss — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2019

Some bags of the team's gear were seen being wheeled into the stadium after warm-ups were already underway.