Late Drama at Masters Tournament After Two Matsuyama Bogeys

The final round of the Masters started with all the familiar pin positions for Sunday at Augusta National.

Hideki Matsuyama had a four-shot lead going into the final round. He is trying to become the first Japanese player to win a major and the second major champion from an Asian country. (The first was Y.E. Yang of South Korea in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.)

Suddenly, after two Matsuyama bogeys, there's some drama in the final round of the Masters.

Matsuyama drove his second shot over the green at the 15th hole, the ball skipping into the pond at the next hole.

Matsuyama wound up with his second bogey in four holes. Meanwhile, playing partner Xander Schauffele pulled off his fourth straight birdie with an up-and-down from the bunker, moving within two shots of the lead.

That's as close s it's been since early in the round.

It looks like we might be headed for a dramatic finish at Augusta National after all.

It's never easy at Augusta National. In November, Dustin Johnson had a four-shot lead that was trimmed to one shot after only five holes. He recovered with a birdie and went on to win by five. Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead after 10 holes in 2011 when he shot 80 in the final round.

The most famous was Greg Norman losing a six-shot lead in 1996.