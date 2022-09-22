Mets set MLB record for hit batters in a single season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Mets set a painful MLB record on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers combined to hit three batters in a 6-0 home victory over New York, plunking Mark Canha twice and Luis Guillorme once. With the three hit by pitches, the Mets set a modern major league record for hit batsman in a single season at 106.

Canha tied the previous record of 105, which was held by the 2021 Cincinnati Reds, when he was drilled in the back by Adrian Houser in the fifth inning.

Mark Canha didn't even start today and has already been hit twice... pic.twitter.com/p9sQkuwMPB — Shea Station (@shea_station) September 21, 2022

In the ninth, Jake Cousins hit Guillorme in the foot to break the record.

Buck Showalter asked for the baseball from Luis Guillorme's HBP in the ninth. It was the Mets' 106th hit batsman of the season, setting a new modern (since 1900) MLB record. pic.twitter.com/V6yuBlOedA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 21, 2022

Mets manager Buck Showalter even requested the ball Guillorme was hit by. When asked postgame what the team planned to do with the ball, Showalter joked to reporters "it would be obscene to tell you."

"I gave it to the hitting coaches," Showalter added, via AP. "They can do with it what they want to.”

A total of 35 MLB players have been hit by a pitch at least 10 times this season, and six of them are Mets. Canha, who was tied for the most hit by pitches in the bigs last season at 27, has now been hit an MLB-high 24 times in 2022. That's the highest single-season mark for a Mets player in franchise history.

But Canha and Co. haven't been thrilled about the rate at which they've been plunked this season.

“It's like a broken record at this point,” Canha said. “We just kind of roll our eyes when it happens now and move on. There's nothing you can do except capitalize on it, make it hurt, and it's all you can do. Yeah, sure, we're frustrated. It's like not a great thing to happen to your team."