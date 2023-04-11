NBA 2023 Playoff Schedule: Celtics to Face Hawks in First-Round Series

Celtics to face Hawks in first round of NBA playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2023 playoff run will begin Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta took care of business against the Miami Heat in Tuesday's play-in game, leading by as many as 24 points in its 116-105 victory at Kaseya Center to take the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Seven Hawks players scored in double figures as Trae Young led the way with 25 points. Atlanta dominated the glass with 22 offensive rebounds to Miami's six.

The C's went 3-0 against the Hawks in the regular season. The last time the two teams met in the NBA playoffs was in 2016 when Atlanta beat Boston in six games in the first round.

Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live right here on NBC Sports Boston.