NBA Rumors: Warriors Trade James Wiseman to Pistons in Three-Team Deal

Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal

James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end.

The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source.

Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who the Warriors are sending to Atlanta in exchange for five second-round picks, Woj added.

Wojnarowski later reported, citing sources, that the Warriors also will receive forward Kevin Knox from the Pistons as part of the deal, but said the 23-year-old could be moved to a different team.

Wiseman has not been a part of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation and there have been doubts that he remained a long-term fit for the Warriors. He has played in just 21 of the Warriors' 55 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Wiseman's arrival in San Francisco as the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2020 was a result of the Warriors having the worst record in the NBA (15-50) during the 2019-20 season. But injuries and scheme fit derailed the Memphis product's time in Golden State.

During his rookie season, Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus that ultimately kept him from playing during the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

With Wiseman playing limited minutes over the first month of this season, the Warriors sent him to the G League for an extended period of time in an effort to allow him to work on aspects of his game. But the stint in Santa Cruz didn't yield the results the team had hoped for.

Since Dec. 30, Wiseman has played in two of the Warriors' 19 games.

Now, Wiseman gets a chance to play for a rebuilding Pistons team that currently has the worst record in the Eastern Conference.