How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8 game

Despite some positive signs from their rookie quarterback, the New England Patriots are reeling. Luckily for them, their Week 8 opponent -- the New York Jets -- doesn't look much better.

Jerod Mayo's squad has lost six straight games after winning its season-opener, including a blowout defeat in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Drake Maye continued to perform well in his second career start, totaling two touchdowns and no turnovers. But the game fell apart for New England with poor special teams and defense as the team continued to look undisciplined.

As for the Jets, it's been a turbulent season already through seven weeks. Aaron Rodgers' return from his Achilles injury hasn't gone according to plan, with the 40-year-old quarterback showing signs of age. The team fired head coach Robert Saleh after it fell to 2-4, and has proceeded to lose two straight under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets also traded for star receiver Davante Adams, who debuted in Week 7, and signed disgruntled pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who could debut against the Pats.

This will be the second and final game of the season between these two rivals, with the Jets picking up an easy 24-3 win over the Patriots in New Jersey on Sept. 19. Jacoby Brissett stared that game for New England, though, and New York now has a different head coach, offensive play-caller, wide receiver and pass-rusher to change the dynamics.

Here's a preview for the Week 8 matchup between the Patriots and Jets:

When is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 game?

The 1-6 Patriots will face the 2-5 Jets on Sunday, Oct. 27.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8

Patriots-Jets will air on CBS, with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 game?

Patriots-Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 8 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 8 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Jets in Week 8

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Jets Week 8?

As of Monday, NBC Boston forecasts a cool but sunny fall afternoon in Foxboro for Sunday. There is a 4% chance of precipitation and temperatures reaching as high as 53 degrees.

