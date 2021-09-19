New England Patriots

Patriots Bounce Back vs. Jets for Mac Jones' First Win

Mac Jones finished with no turnovers for the second time in as many career starts

By Jake Levin

Flashy?

Hardly. But For the second week in a row, Mac Jones looked the part of a viable NFL quarterback for the Patriots.

This time, that was enough for a win, as New England extended its win streak against the New York Jets to 11 with a 25-6 win at MetLife Stadium to move to 1-1 on the season.

If Jones was merely a caretaker -- no touchdowns, but no interceptions -- his counterpart for the Jets, Zach Wilson, was a troublemaker. Wilson, the second overall pick in April's draft, threw four interceptions for New York, completing 19 of 33 passes for 210 yards and no touchdowns and a passer rating of 31.9. He was also sacked four times, twice by Josh Uche.

Jones, on the other hand, flashed more competent quarterback play by finishing 22 of 30 for 186 yards.

James White and Damien Harris each had rushing touchdowns for New England, with Nick Folk responsible for the rest of the team's offense by making all four of his field goal attempts -- establishing a new franchise record for consecutive field goals made with 32 in the process. He did miss a PAT, however.

The Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium next weekend against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

