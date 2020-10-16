Patriots Cancel Another Practice, Reports Say New Positive COVID Test

The New England Patriots abruptly canceled practice on Friday as well as a media availability as reports say the team has a new positive COVID-19 test.

Citing sources, ESPN and NFL Network reported that the team had another person in the organization test positive. NFL Network said the person testing positive is a player while ESPN said the Patriots were awaiting a second the results on a possible second new positive test.

Reporting with @FieldYates: The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source. There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

Per source, that positive test is from a player. The #Patriots last positive test was this past weekend (October 11) with DT Byron Cowart. https://t.co/ZPPyXHzAHo — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 16, 2020

The Patriots haven't yet released any information about anyone testing positive, and there's no official word yet on whether Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos is at risk of being moved again.

The Patriots had just returned to practice on Thursday after not holding one since Saturday. Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore had joined them on the field for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore are back on the practice field pic.twitter.com/AS3RzyPrfM — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 15, 2020

New England players returned to the team’s facilities on Wednesday for the first time since participating in a walk-through Saturday to prepare for their now twice-postponed game against Denver. After a fourth positive COVID-19 test last Sunday, the NFL rescheduled the game with the Broncos — originally set for Sunday, then bumped to Monday after a handful of positive tests last week — to this coming Sunday

New England’s facilities were shut down last week from Wednesday through Friday, and another positive test kept the team away until this Wednesday, when players were allowed to return in limited numbers for workouts.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s approach to the virus outbreak within the walls of Gillette Stadium has earned him praise from those in the Patriots’ locker room as they navigate the stops and re-starts of this unusual NFL season.