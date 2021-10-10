Patriots Overcome More Sloppy Play in Comeback Win Over Texans

If last Sunday's setback against Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt like a moral victory for the Patriots, this week's triumph over the Houston Texans could go down as one of the ugliest wins in recent memory.

Still, at a time when New England couldn't afford a loss, the Patriots got back into the win column with a 25-22 road victory over Houston to hold off the buzzards for at least another week in moving to 2-3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nick Folk kicked a game-winning 21-yard field goal with 0:15 left on the clock, one of four successful attempts on the afternoon which included a pair of 52-yard makes.

Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception for New England.

The Patriots return to Gillette Stadium next Sunday to host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.