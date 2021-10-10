New England Patriots

Patriots Overcome More Sloppy Play in Comeback Win Over Texans

The Patriots erased a 13-point third quarter deficit to stun the Texans Sunday

By Jake Levin

If last Sunday's setback against Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers felt like a moral victory for the Patriots, this week's triumph over the Houston Texans could go down as one of the ugliest wins in recent memory.

Still, at a time when New England couldn't afford a loss, the Patriots got back into the win column with a 25-22 road victory over Houston to hold off the buzzards for at least another week in moving to 2-3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nick Folk kicked a game-winning 21-yard field goal with 0:15 left on the clock, one of four successful attempts on the afternoon which included a pair of 52-yard makes.

Mac Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception for New England.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Boston 28 mins ago

Alex Cora Says Text From Bill Belichick Is ‘Like the Highlight of the Year'

Wrexham AFC 2 hours ago

Hollywood Makeover Breathes New Life Into Welsh Soccer Club

The Patriots return to Gillette Stadium next Sunday to host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsMAC JonesHouston TexansDamien HarrisNick Folk
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us