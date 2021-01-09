How to Watch Brady and the Buccaneers vs. Washington Saturday on NBC10 Boston

You can watch the playoff matchup live on TV or online, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

By Staff Reports

The Patriots may not be in the postseason this year, but their longtime star is hoping to keep his playoff success going with a different team.

NBC has all the coverage for Saturday night's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Football Team postseason game, as Tom Brady looks for his 31st playoff win as quarterback.

Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. You can watch on TV, on your computer and on mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 Boston starting at 7 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

