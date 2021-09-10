Paul Pierce Has Just One Regret From His Time With Celtics

Pierce has just one regret from his time with the C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Paul Pierce will officially be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ahead of his enshrinement, "The Truth" reflected on his 15-year tenure with the Boston Celtics.

For more than a decade, Pierce led an underachieving franchise through many peaks and valleys. It wasn't until the 2007-08 season that he was able to finally help Boston raise Banner 17. With a little help, of course.

Pierce spoke Friday about the trade that changed the course of Celtics history, and how it compares to players forming "super teams" today.

"It's different now. Players move around a lot. They manufacture their teams. The way we did it was a little different," Pierce said. "People will say I played on the new era super team, but it's like, we had to get lucky. We got lucky with the draft pick, we got lucky with the trade, we got lucky with Kevin Garnett dropping his no-trade clause.

"So all these things had to line up, whereas today guys manufacture playing with each other, building super teams through free agency, building friendships. And I have nothing against that. That's why I take so much pride in being with the team I was with so long, going through the tough times and finally being able to win a championship."

To Pierce, that one title made all of those rough years worth it. There's only one moment during his time in Boston he wishes went differently.

"The only regret I have is not winning that second one. That's it," Pierce said.

Pierce will be inducted Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.