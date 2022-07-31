‘R.I.P. Legend': NBA Community Mourns Loss of Celtics Icon Bill Russell

No one in the history of North American team sports won at a higher level than Bill Russell did as a member of the Boston Celtics, capturing 11 championships in his 13 seasons with the team.
Following his passing on Sunday at 88, the NBA community mourned the loss of the legend, with reaction from fans, NBA officials and beyond pouring in fast and furious.
A trio of current Celtics were among the first to offer their condolences, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce, third in team history in win shares after Russell and Larry Bird, was sure to offer his condolences.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement which touched on Russell's accomplishments not only on the court, but off of it as well, where he fought vigorously for civil rights and social justice.
Russell won a pair of state championships in high school at McClymonds in Oakland, California, followed by two more NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and then 11 with the Celtics -- including two as a player/coach in addition to one gold medal with Team USA at the 1956 games in Melbourne, Australia.
Russell also briefly coached the Seattle SuperSonics for four seasons and Sacramento Kings for one after retiring as a player.