Red Sox, Rays Set for Game 1 of ALDS

All is quiet here at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox in Tampa Bay to play the Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series tonight.

"We’re relevant, you know, I think people actually like this team," manager Alex Cora said. "We grind, we show up every day, we work. I think the city of Boston and the people around this town, they love it."

The team left Fenway on Wednesday, when players and coaches boarded buses bound for Florida.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Sox tonight in the opener of the best-of-five series. The 28-year-old lefty went 13-8 with a 4.74 earned run average and 185 strikeouts over 157 2/3 innings for Boston this season as he heads into unrestricted free agency.

Game 2 will be tomorrow night at Tropicana Field, with Game 3 scheduled for a return to Fenway Sunday. Game 4, if necessary, is set for Monday at Fenway and Game 5 would be Wednesday back in Tampa.

It's the third time the Red Sox and Rays have met in the postseason. Tampa Bay bested Boston in the 2008 ALCS, 4-3, but the Red Sox took out the Rays in the 2013 ALDS, 3-1, en route to a World Series title.

Xander Bogaerts is the lone Boston player remaining from the 2013 Red Sox team that faced off against the Rays in October.