Red Sox-White Sox Game at Fenway Park Postponed Over Wintry Conditions

The Boston Red Sox' game against the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Fenway Park has been postponed because of snow and rain expected to fall in the area.

The game will be played Sunday as part of doubleheader, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The Red Sox' announcement cited "winterlike conditions and a forecast that calls for a continued period of snow and rain throughout the afternoon and evening in the Fenway area."

The rescheduled game will be held Sunday at 5:10 p.m., after the previously scheduled 1:10 p.m. game. Tickets for the postponed game will be good for Sunday's rescheduled contest.

A storm was dumping a wintry mix of snow and rain across New England Friday, nearly a month after the start of spring.

This Evening: Snow and rain mix. Temps around 40. 50 mph gusts at the coast. Overnight Friday Night: Rain and snow showers. Blustery. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Lots of clouds, brisk, sprinkles. Highs around 50, feels like 40. Sunday: Sun & clouds, late day shower chance. Highs in the 50s.