Red Sox-White Sox Game at Fenway Park Postponed Over Wintry Conditions

The Boston Red Sox' game against the Chicago White Sox Friday night at Fenway Park has been postponed because of snow and rain expected to fall in the area.
The game will be played Sunday as part of doubleheader, the team announced Friday afternoon.
The Red Sox' announcement cited "winterlike conditions and a forecast that calls for a continued period of snow and rain throughout the afternoon and evening in the Fenway area."
More on Friday's Winter-Like Storm
The rescheduled game will be held Sunday at 5:10 p.m., after the previously scheduled 1:10 p.m. game. Tickets for the postponed game will be good for Sunday's rescheduled contest.
A storm was dumping a wintry mix of snow and rain across New England Friday, nearly a month after the start of spring.