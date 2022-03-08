Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers, reportedly for a record deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere.

The two-time reigning MVP quarterback is returning to the Green Bay Packers on what could be a record-setting deal.

Pat McAfee first reported news of the agreement. Although multiple outlets have reported the deal has been agreed upon, Rodgers took to Twitter to dispute some of the details being reported:

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal was for four years and $200 million, which would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract includes $153 million guaranteed and his salary cap number will go down, helping Green Bay navigate free agency. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was scheduled to be a free agent next week, but Rapoport reported that the team will franchise tag Adams with the cap space gained from Rodgers' extension.

There was plenty of speculation about Rodgers' future over the past year, but this extension indicates that he's likely to finish his career with the team that drafted him in 2005. Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The 38-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, but has only won one Super Bowl back in 2010.