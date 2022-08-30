New York Knicks

Report: Knicks Finalizing Four-Year Extension With RJ Barrett

Barrett was the subject of trade rumors over the past few weeks

By Logan Reardon

RJ Barrett isn't heading to Utah, at least not yet.

The Knicks reportedly are finalizing a four-year rookie extension with the 22-year-old guard. The deal could be worth up to $120 million.

Barrett's deal also includes a "poison pill" provision, which will make it difficult to include him in a trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Throughout the Knicks' pursuit of Mitchell, Barrett's name has often come up in trade talks.

New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose set a Monday deadline to either agree to a Barrett-for-Mitchell trade or agree to an extension with Barrett, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He also reported that a potential Mitchell-to-the-Knicks deal remains possible.

Barrett has improved each year since the Knicks drafted him at No. 3 overall out of Duke in 2019. He averaged a career-best 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.

With the deal, Barrett becomes the Knicks' first first-round draft pick to agree to a multi-year extension after his rookie contract since Charlie Ward in 1999.

