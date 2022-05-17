Robert Williams III Leaves Celtics-Heat Game With Apparent Leg Cramps

Time Lord exits Game 1 vs. Heat early due to apparent lower-body ailment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Already down two starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics had a third exit prior to the end of their loss to the Miami Heat to open the series.

Center Robert Williams III, who was back in the lineup after missing the final four games of the conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, left during the fourth quarter of a 118-107 loss to the Heat on South Beach and did not return.

Rob Williams left the game after this play with Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/OlzBfU7xe1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

Per several reporters on the scene, Time Lord was getting his leg worked on for apparent cramps just about halfway through the final frame with the Celtics down 12. In addition to four games vs. the Bucks, Williams had missed the first two games of the postseason against the Brooklyn Nets, as well as the final seven games of the regular season following surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Following the game, Boston head coach Ime Udoka provided an encouraging update on Time Lord: He thinks Williams will be fine moving forward and that the exit had nothing to do with his knee. Game 2 is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami.

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had a cramp and that he thinks Williams will be fine moving forward. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 18, 2022

Williams still managed a career-high for the postseason with 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting, shattering his previous mark of 11 by the 9:29 to go mark of the second quarter.