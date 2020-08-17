Boston Celtics

Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics Past 76ers in Game 1

Jayson Tatum scored a career playoff high 32 points and added 13 rebounds in the Boston Celtics' 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, but Gordon Hayward left with a sprained ankle

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Joel Embiid #21 and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Kemba Walker added 19 points for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each added 18 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia nearly pulled off the win without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely after left knee surgery.

More on the Boston Celtics

nba 1 hour ago

Gordon Hayward Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Star's Right Ankle Sprain

celtics Aug 12

Celtics Sign Head Coach Brad Stevens to Contract Extension

Tatum scored 15 points in the second quarter to give the Celtics a 55-49 lead at halftime. The 76ers shot 56% in the first half, but the Celtics scored 16 points off the 76ers 13 turnovers.

The 76ers went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to take an 81-75 lead, and Philadelphia led 85-81 heading into the fourth.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run that included seven points by Brown to take a 92-86 lead, and Boston pushed the lead to 10 before the 76ers made a final push. Philadelphia cut Boston's lead to 103-100 on a 3-pointer by Josh Richardson with 59 seconds remaining, but the Celtics made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. … Tobias Harris had seven assists in the first half and finished with eight. … Horford was called for a Flagrant 1 in the fourth quarter for a foul against Jaylen Brown. Horford corralled Brown on a drive to the hoop. … Shot 26 percent in the fourth quarter.

Celtics: Walker scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. … F Gordon Hayward limped off the court with about three minutes remaining after his foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis' left foot. Coach Brad Stevens said it was a sprained ankle.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet Wednesday in Game 2.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsnbabasketballGordon HaywardJayson Tatum
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us