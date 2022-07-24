NFL

Texans Rookie John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia

The former Alabama wide receiver was drafted in the second round this year

By AP

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form," and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

Metchie went 44th in the second round of this year's NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

